Ebola death toll rises in the DRC

The death toll in the Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed more than 180 lives.

The latest outbreak is spreading in the highly-restive northeastern region of North Kivu, which is home to a clutch of armed groups.

So far a total of 298 cases of haemorrhagic fever have been reported in the region, including 263 confirmed and 35 probable cases, since the declaration of this tenth Ebola epidemic in the DRC.

According to Congolese health authorities, the latest victims to be infected with the virus are a newborn baby and the mother. Both are admitted for care in a specialized centre in Beni region set up by the authorities to stop the progression of the disease and provide care.

On the other hand, more than 25,000 people have received an experimental vaccine in the DRC since August to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Uganda will soon begin vaccinating frontline health workers against Ebola as the threat increases of the deadly virus.

It will be the first time the vaccine is used in a country not in the midst of an active Ebola outbreak.

