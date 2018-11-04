Pope prays for victims of Coptic Orthodox Church attack in Egypt

Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his sorrow for the victims of the attack on the Coptic Orthodox Church in Egypt on Friday.

Francis offered condolences to the families and the community.

“I express my sorrow for the terrorist attack that struck the Coptic Orthodox Church in Egypt two days ago. I pray for the victims, pilgrims killed just because they are Christians, and I ask Holy Mary to console families and the whole community,” the pope said.

Seven people were killed and 18 wounded, including children, when two buses were attacked near a Coptic monastery in Egypt’s Minya province on Saturday.

It was the latest in a series of attacks by extremists on this Christian minority in the country. In May of last year, gunmen fired at a bus carrying Christians to the same monastery, killing at least 28 people.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.