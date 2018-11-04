eSwantini appoints King Mswati's daughter as ICT Minister

A new government has taken root in eSwantini following the recent appointment of 18 cabinet ministers, including Princess Sikhanyiso, daughter of King Mswati III.

The prime minister of the Southern Africa Nation, Ambrose Dlamini released the names of the appointed cabinet members to the 11th cabinet.

“It has pleased His Majesty King Mswati III to make the following appointments, Ministers ” His statement said.

Princess Sikhanyiso was first introduced into politics by his father, she was appointed into the two weeks ago along with 19 others.

The new cabinet is made up of 6 women and 12 men. Included in the new list of ministers, are a number of the king’s siblings.

The full cabinet list is as follows:

- Ambrose Dlamini (Prime Minister)

- Themba Masuku (Deputy Prime Minister)

- Neil Reikenburg (Finance)

- Manqoba Khumalo (Commerce, Industry and Trade)

- Pholile Dlamini (Justice and Constitutional Affairs)

- Princess Sikhanyiso (Information, Communication and Technology)

- Peter Bhembe (Natural Resources and Energy)

- Princess Lindiwe (Home Affairs)

- Ndlaluhlaza Ndwandwe (Public Works and Transport)

- Prince Simelane (Housing and Urban Development)

- Thuli Dladla (Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation)

- Lizzy Nkosi (Health)

- Harries Madze Bulunga (Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs)

- Moses Vilakati (Tourism and Environmental Affairs)

- Jabulani Mabuza (Agriculture)

- David Ngcane (Tinkundhla Administration and Development)

However, US ambassador Lisa Peterson recently said Eswatini King Mswati III has violated his country’s constitution with the appointment of new Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini.

Peterson warned that the king’s failure to uphold his country’s constitution could affect the amount of development aid from the US to Swaziland in future.