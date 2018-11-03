Tunisian activist Aya Chebbi appointed African Union's Youth Envoy

Tunisian activist, Aya Chebbi was on Thursday appointed the first ever African Union (AU) Youth Envoy, a position created to mobilise young people across the continent towards the pursuit of Agenda 2063.

Chebbi, a Pan-African feminist from Tunisia, who shot to global fame as a blogger during the 2010 Arab Spring in her country, will work with a Youth Advisory Council comprised of members from across the continent.

‘‘She will advocate, and raise awareness on, the implementation of the Demographic Dividend Roadmap,’‘ reads part of the AU statement on her appointment.

The African Union Demographic Dividend Roadmap is a policy document which roots for investment in Africa’s young people in the areas of employment and entrepreneurship, education and skills development, health and wellbeing, and rights, governance and youth empowerment.

The AU statement adds that Chebbi, will be advised by the Youth Advisory Council that has members from Tanzania, Benin, Republic of Congo, South Africa, Mauritania, Uganda, Senegal, Chad and Mozambique.

About Aya Chebbi

Aya Chebbi (31) is an activist on a mission to connect, empower and mobilise African youth into social change through Pan- Africanism.

Chebbi holds a degree in International Relations from the Higher Institute of Human Sciences of Tunis and a Master’s degree in African Politics from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, where she was a Mo Ibrahim Scholar.

She is the founder of multiple platforms, such as the Youth Programme of Holistic Empowerment Mentoring (Y-PHEM), which coaches the next generation to be positive change agents; Afrika Youth Movement (AYM), one of Africa’s largest Pan-African youth-led movements; and Afresist, a youth leadership programme and multimedia platform documenting youth work in Africa.

