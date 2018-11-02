South Sudan: hopes for peace following Machar's return [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
There is some new level of excitement and hope in South Sudan following rebel leader Riek Machar’s return to the capital Juba on Wednesday. Machar’s return was to celebrate a peace deal more than two years after fierce fighting erupted in the city which forced him to flee.
President Salva Kiir in order to reinforce the peace deal ordered the release of a jailed advisor to Machar.
