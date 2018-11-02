Indonesia plane crash: Black box recovered [International Edition]

A flight recorder from the downed Lion Air jet has been recovered on the sea floor. This is a crucial development to find out what caused the new plane to plunge into the sea and kill 189 people. The crash has so far puzzled experts.

Meanwhile, the suspect in a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 worshippers has been charged on a total of 44 counts, including hate crimes. In total, 32 of the charges are punishable by death.

Also, the election of far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro as Brazil’s new president continues to have a divisive effect on Brazilians with both supporters and opponents taking to the streets to make their voices heard.

These are some of the stories retracing the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa.