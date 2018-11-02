French foreign affairs minister visits Bangui

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian made a brief stop in Bangui, Central African Republic, capital. A place the minister had not been to since France pulled out its military in October 2016.

The trip comes at a time when the Russian presence is increasingly felt in Central Africa.

On an official note, the visit is to emphasize French commitment to the Central African Republic and French desires to pursue and strengthen its involvement around the continent.

Louis Magloire Keumayou, President of the African information club shared his views

“The Central African Republic currently needs partners, I think it cannot do without partners and a historical partner like France must keep and hold its place. It has simply slowed things in recent years, which has led other partners to take over, notably Russia. And so if it wants to regain its place in both the defence and security of the Central African Republic, it is up to France to make efforts because its front row seat on the African continent is greatly been challenged, I think that is what French diplomacy has understood and is now trying to correct in terms of influence on the Central African Republic.”

After pulling out soldiers in 2016, France continues to support and accompany the elected authorities in the African state and appreciates their efforts to stabilize and develop the country in a sustainable manner. It is one of the greatest contributors to the financing of the Central African Republic’s development.