DRC: PResident accused of meddling in electoral process

Content provided by AFP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Results of a new study accuses President Joseph Kabila of interfering in the electoral process in the DRC. The study published on Thursday by the Congo Research Group at New York University, indicts the President of monitoring the Independent Electoral Commission and the Constitutional Court.

It is worried that his tracking of the two bodies responsible for ensuring the transparency of the electoral process could plunge the DRC into a new cycle of conflict.

President Kabila’s cabinet responded with accusations which stink of possible boycott of the elections.

DRC’s presidential, legislative and provincial elections billed for December 23 have already been postponed twice, in 2016 and 2017.

Among the 21 candidates vying for the job are prominent opposition leader Félix Tshisekedi, and former National Assembly President, Vital Kamerhe, who according to a recent poll, are favorite candidates for the Presidential elections.

The ruling People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy had debunked the results claiming they were fabricated.

