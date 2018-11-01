Mrs. Obama loves kiddy Halloween remake of official portrait

USA
Former United States First Lady Michelle Obama on Thursday celebrated a young girl who remade Mrs. Obama’s official portrait in a Halloween look.
Quoting Parker Curry’s tweet that asked people to guess who she was, Michelle wrote: “You nailed the look, Parker! I love it!!!!”
Little Parker’s photo is reminiscent of Michelle’s portrait lodged at the Portrait Gallery in Washington DC. It was unveiled in February 2018 along with that of Barack Obama.
She wears a colourful flowing dress and rests her cheeks on her right hand with a smile – just as did Michelle in the portrait put together by artist Amy Sherald.
You nailed the look, Parker! I love it!!!! ❤️ https://t.co/40CArze8gT— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 1, 2018
The evening before All Saints’ Day; often devoted to pranks played by young people. The day falls on November 1 and is marked as a Christian feast day honouring all the saints; first observed in 835.
It is more famed with people wearing rather scary disguises to parties even though Parker’s outfit was a more pleasant and appealing one, one that got the attention of her older “duplicate.”
01:24
Air pollution kills 600,000 kids annually mostly in Africa, Asia -WHO
Go to video
Kids in eastern DRC dying of Ebola 'thanks' to traditional healers
01:02
Egypt: $ 200 mln investment expected this year- US official
Go to video
U.S. congratulates Cameroonians, calls for peace in Anglophone zones
Go to video
Ethiopia police arrests lawyer over 'Addis Ababa ruler' declaration
Go to video
Video: Muslim-Jewish childhood friends reunite in Tunisia after 4 decades