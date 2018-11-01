More than 500 million Africans have no birth certificates

*Africa solely has over 500 million citizens without birth certificate according to a World Bank latest report.

Some 500 million people in the continent do not have an official representation, reports the World Bank. 494 million of these people are in sub-Saharan Africa.

World Bank has however dedicated a figure of US$6 billion to initiate major

Digital identification campaigns across the African continent.

Carmakers to invest over $3b in S.Africa

South African government’s ambitious plan to woe investors seem to see the

Light of day, as automobile Giants including Nissan, Volkswagen, Isuzu and even Mercedes are announcing an investment of three billion US dollars by 2023.

To many analyst this is likely to succeed as plausible investments

achievements have been made in other sectors including Pharmaceutical and E-

commerce in south Africa.