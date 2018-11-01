Welcome to Africanews

Madagascar: Presidential campaign continues

Calm in the streets of Antananarivo, the Malagasy capital, a few days before the first round of the presidential elections on November 7.

As the campaign is in full swing, few candidates, such as Paul Rabary, a former minister, go out to meet voters in the streets of the capital.

A few campaign posters are visible in the streets here and there.

The election does not seem to interest the citizens, most of whom are concerned about extreme poverty and poor living conditions.

With an extreme poverty rate of 76.2%, Madagascar is among the poorest countries in the world according to the World Bank.

A situation attributed to the government by candidate Zafi-maha-leo Rasolo-fond-rasolo according to whom: “poverty in Madagascar is the result of a system of governance concentrated in the hands of a minority at the head of the country”.

36 candidates will take part in this election, including three former presidents – Marc Rava-lo-manana, Andry Rajoelina and Hery Rajao-nari-mampianina.

AFP

