Madagascar: 36 candidates, 4 ex-presidents

Among the 36 presidential aspirants of Madagascar’s November 7 polls are four former presidents. The incumbent President Hery Rajaonarimampianina, Didier Ratsiraka, Marc Ravolamanana and Andry Rajoelina.

But what is their track record?

Rajaonarimampianina, a candidate for his own succession, defends his Fisandratana 2030 plan, which places the country in a new dynamic of inclusive growth.

Andry Rajoelina, the man that led that 2009 coup and stayed as transitional president until 2014 boasts of constructing various infrastructure during his reign.

Former leader Marc Ravalomanana has promised to restore basic services if elected.

Despite ruling the country for some time, these former leaders did not succeed to lift the island nation out of poverty, insecurity and corruption. There’s divided opinion, as to who will emerge victor in the forthcoming elections.

But will these factors translate into votes at the ballot box?

It’s a matter of days before we find out but one thing’s for certain, one of them will be Madagascar’s next leader.