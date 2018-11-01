Kenya to raise $ 2.8 b from eurobond and loans

Business Africa
Finally ,we are looking at kenya.The country is looking forward to raising $2.8 billion from Eurobonds in the coming months, due to beleaguered economic crises.
This makes kenya’s third Eurobond quest since 2014. For the second time in this year alone,kenya will go into debt again on the financial markets.
The country therefore plans to raise US$2.8 billion despite the International Monetary Fund’s concerns that the country is at risk of over-indebtedness.
