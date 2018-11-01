CPJ calls on Somalia to investigate the killing of a journalist

Somalia
The Committee to Protect Journalists has asked Somalia to investigation the murder of a radio journalist that happened outside Mogadishu last week.
Abdullahi Mire Hashi was shot dead by unidentified gun men in Elasha Biyaha, shortly after attending prayers at a Mosque on October 27.
His brutal killing is the latest of a spate of murders in the Somali capital. And, little is known regarding the motive behind the crime. But local media report he had received anonymous calls demanding he highlights Al-Shabab activities on his programme.
"Authorities in Somalia have a solemn duty to investigate the killing of Abdullahi Mire Hashi and bring those responsible to justice,"
The horn of African country is ranked worst for the safety of journalists. CPJ’s impunity index shows 25 have been killed over the last decade.@philemonmbale
