The Senegalese government says it is now committed to clearing the Casamance region of all mines by 2021, a goal which has constantly been postponed since 1999.

But to achieve this goal requires more than political will.

According to several observers, de-mining has not taken place because it is impossible in some areas as the remnants of the MFDC, the pro-independence rebels of Casamance could hinder operations. Also, relaunching the program requires nearly 700 million dollars.