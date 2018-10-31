Death, injuries at anti-government protest in Guinea

One person has been killed and five others injured as the former prime minister turned opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo was prevented from taking part in an anti government protest on Tuesday in Conakry – Guinea.

Anti riot vehicles and other police trucks were stationed in the neighborhood were Dalein Diallo lives.

Cellou Diallo was speaking in front of his resident encircled by police officers, his supporters and journalist, said;

“If you continue to execute the orders of Alpha Condé, you will get into conflict with Guinean citizens. I think its so because the president has no pity on these citizens, he does not respect the laws and the constitution. Unfortunately, you are respecting an illegal order from him.”

The police department says they are rather protecting the lives of the leader and his supporters.

“We thought it wise for him to stay indoors all day. He wants to step out for various reasons. We are ready to guarantee his security but the crowd that he comes along with, to hold protests or campaigns, that is unauthorized so we assure their security but stick to the instructions of our authorities.”

A series of demonstrations have been on going in the country, the most recent in the educational sector.