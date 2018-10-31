Libya situation highlighted as Merkel meets Tunisia's Essebsi

The Libyan situation was highlighted at a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Tunisian president, Beji Caid Essebsi on Wednesday.

Merkel received Essebsi in Berlin after participating in Tuesday’s G20 Compact with Africa conference.

The German Chancellor raised security issues, particularly the presence of jihadist fighters in Libya. Tunisia is among nations that have expressed their concerns over the presence of militants in the region.

The meeting with both leaders comes a few days after a woman blew herself up in Central Turnis, injuring 15 people.

The explosion injured 10 police officers, breaking a period of clam after dozens were killed in militant attack three years ago.

In 2015, 21 people were killed during a hostage siege in its national museum, the Bardo in Tunis, and a gunman killed 38 people on a resort beach. In 2016, militants attempted to capture the town of Ben Guerdane near the Libyan border.

There have been no attacks on that scale since then.

