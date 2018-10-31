Ending poverty: key findings on Africa

Ignatius Annor
Developpment Aid
Global poverty is declining and that’s a good thing. But sadly those living in sub-Saharan Africa have seen the figures rise. A new report by Development Initiatives, a global entity using data to tackle poverty simply says ‘’ the poorest people today are worst off than the poorest people 10 years ago’‘.
Ignatius Annor tells us why all hands are needed to helps us get back on track.@IgnatiusAnnor
We need to scale up investments in human capital, health and education. These investments are a win-win, they're good for people and good for the economy.
