Embattled ex-Ghana football boss banned for life by FIFA

Ghana
FIFA handed a life ban from all football activities to former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi for various violations of their ethics code, including bribery and corruption.
Nyantakyi, a former member of FIFA’s General Council, was found guilty after being filmed by an investigative journalist in a hotel room appearing to take a $65,000 bribe from a supposed businessman seeking to sponsor the Ghanaian football league.
He was also fined 500,000 Swiss Francs ($498,000), FIFA said on Tuesday.
($1 = 1.0048 Swiss francs)
REUTERS
01:10
Tunisia tops Africa in latest FIFA rankings
01:07
FIFA boss to ask for vote on new soccer tournaments despite opposition
Go to video
Madagascar heads to AFCON 2019 after historic qualification
12:35
CAN 2019 Qualifiers : Adebayor refuses to play
Go to video
Ex Ivorian footballer Bonaventure Kalou elected mayor
Go to video
AFCON: Museveni tasks football body to improve diet of Uganda Cranes