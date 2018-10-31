DRC presidential survey

Opposition leader, Félix Tshisekedi, is the favorite candidate for the December 23 polls in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to pre-election survey results published on Tuesday.

36% of respondents opted for the leader of Union for Democracy and Social Progress.

He is followed by former President of the National Assembly who joined the opposition, Vital Kamerhe with 17%, while ruling party candidate, Emmanuel Ramazani came third with 16% .

70% of respondents voted against the controversial voting machine and 66% against postponement of the elections.

Joseph Kabila’s Common Front for Congo party is outraged with results of the survey which it said was flawed.

The study was done by Groupe d’etude sur le Congo, between September 29 and October 15, 2018. It sampled 1.179 people aged 18 and above, drawn from the country’s 26 provinces.

The race for President in the DRC has heightened following Tuesday’s release of results of the pre-election poll.