DRC opposition concerned about transparency of Dec. 23 polls

Opposition leaders in the Democratic Republic of Congo are concerned about transparency over the impending December polls.

Leaders form the Engagement for Citizenship and Development party say the army’s donation of over 150 trucks and dozen aircrafts to the country’s electoral body is disturbing.

The DR Congo’s electoral commission also known as CENI said 300 trucks, 10 planes and 10 helicopters will be deployed to distribute material to various parts of the country on the December 23 polls.

“I personally don’t have much faith in this process. The army reports to the commander in chief, whose ruling party has chosen its candidate, but now we have the army, which has offered its services to the CENI but then we don’t know if it’s the CENI that is charge of the election logistics, whether the trucks or aircrafts carrying the election material will be driven by drivers from the army. So you have to wonder if the government wants to make us uncomfortable to the point where they say you either participate in these elections or you don’t”, an opposition leader, Alex Dende said.

Some opposition parties say, this is another sign the country will not be able to hold a free and fair elections.

The government has rejected offers of advise, oversight and election funding from abroad.

Already, there have been protests against the use of voting technology in the polls. There are doubts this will mar the process.

Western donors and investors see the vote as an important step to end the political instability that is impeding investments in this Central African nation.

President Joseph Kabila is due to relinquish power after 17 years.

