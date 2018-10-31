CEMAC under pressure to deliver [Business]

The Morning Call
The extraordinary session of the CEMAC Heads of State Conference ended on 25 October in Ndjamena, the Chadian capital.
Beyond the speculations and assumptions by public opinion, the main aim has been to take stock of the economic situation in the sub-regions since the extraordinary summit of 23 December 2016 in Yaounde.
The CEMAC area is still recovering, although there is a slight improvement compared to 2016. For the first time since 2016, the sub-region has recorded a budget surplus of 0.5%, which is better than the 0.1 growth rate recorded in 2016.
In any case, President Déby – who is also the current CEMAC Chairman-in-Office – deplored and highlighted a guilty slackening in recovery efforts.
Congo and Equatorial Guinea are reluctant to undertake bold economic reforms – thus dragging the sub-region down.
But for how much longer!
