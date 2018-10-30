South Sudan: New terminal at Juba Airport

South Sudan’s first modern terminal at the Juba International Airport has been inaugurated. Vice President, James Wani Igga, hailed the new development as vital, while he inaugurated the structure ahead of peace celebrations scheduled for Wednesday.

The Juba terminal is expected to open the landlocked east African nation to trade opportunities as it continues battling to recover from a devastating five-year conflict.

In his inaugural speech, Vice President, James Wani Igga, lauded the improvement adding that, “this facility will strongly promote the magnet of tourism in South Sudan, indeed we have a lot of tourist sites in the country, including our wildlife.”

This occasion has been long awaited because all our travellers, air travellers have been facing very very difficult time especially during the rainy seasons.

According to the Minister of Transport, John Luk Jok, the recent upgrade which should help boost tourism in the country, is long overdue.

“This occasion has been long awaited because all our travellers, air travellers have been facing very very difficult time especially during the rainy seasons.”

South Sudan, has embarked on new road, rail and air infrastructure as part of measures to tackle its current infrastructure challenges.

According to the recent World Bank records, Africa’s youngest nation, South Sudan’s road network remains in very poor condition, with rural areas largely inaccessible during the rainy season.