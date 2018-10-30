Real Madrid sacks coach Julien Lopetegui

After only 139 days in office for the club, Julien Lopetegue was sacked on Monday

Only 14 games managed: 6 wins, 2 draws and 6 defeats for Julien Lopetegui stands out as the worst results recorded by any coach in Real Madrid’s recent history.

The Spaniard’s situation was further compounded by a humiliating defeat to rivals fc Barcelona on Saturday, 5 – 1 the final score at Nou Camp.

On a provisional basis Argentine and former Madrid winger Santiago Solari will lead the team while waiting for the arrival of a new head coach.

The Spanish press had however given the Italian Antonio Conte as a favorite to the succession of Lopetegui but no official statement from the club has been made to that effect.

Another Spaniard Roberto Martinez, coach of Belgium, is also being mentioned in the press.