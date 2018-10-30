New speaker emerges in CAR's parliament amid tense vote [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The Central African Republic CAR has a new national assembly speaker. But the circumstances that led to his emergence is one that still dominate the news in the country.
While the deputies were preparing to elect the new Speaker after the dismissal of Karim Meckassoua on Friday, the vote got suspended in a dispute. An MP waved a weapon and shooting broke out, leading to panic and fear.
Go to video
Senegalese MP in detention over 'scathing' remarks on judges in Khalifa Sall case
Go to video
Chad will finally hold legislative elections this year – Pres. Idriss Deby