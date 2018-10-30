Kenya preps for rugby World Cup 2019

The last qualification for the 2019 Rugby World Cup will be played in Marseille, France in November 2019.

Canada, Hong Kong, Kenya and Germany will compete each other, with the winner qualifying for Japan 2019 as the final participant.

In Nairobi, Kenyans are preparing to meet their opponents.

Ian Snook is head coach of the Kenyan rugby team.

“All the teams are well organized, well prepared and they are good quality teams at this level. So no game there will be easy and I want to mention that the teams that win their first game and in direct confrontations, they will be the favourites, so we have to go there, we have to be ready for that first game against Canada.”

“I think with the teams we’re going to play, the only team we haven’t played there yet is Canada, we played in Hong Kong here, we played them a few times; maybe three times I also had the chance to play against Germany but now Canada we don’t know what they’ll do but we’re ready and we think if the boys are happy and fit, it will work”, said Kenyan scrum half, Samson Onsomu.

All matches will be played on November 11, 17 and 23. The winner of the tournament will join Pool B, along with New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and Namibia.

AFP