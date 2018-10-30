Welcome to Africanews

Ivorian solar backpacks used for study [The Morning Call]

Solar school bags for the children of Allepilla village on the outskirts of Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s commercial capital. Over 400 persons including 150 children live in the village without electricity.
So how would the solar school bags affect learning for the children?

