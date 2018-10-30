I have one vote, like all Nigerians: Buhari re-pledges credible elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians on the forthcoming elections, saying ‘the era of awarding votes is well and truly behind us’.

In a message posted on his official Twitter account on Monday evening, Buhari argued that all the people in authority, including governors and the president can only cast one vote.

‘‘Let the people vote for whoever they choose, without their will being tampered with,’‘ read part of the president’s tweet.

Let the people vote for whoever they choose, without their will being tampered with.

Nigerians will enjoy free and fair elections in 2019. The President has only one vote, governors have a vote each, just like anybody else. Let the people vote for whoever they choose, without their will being tampered with. The era of awarding votes is well and truly behind us. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) 29 octobre 2018

Buhari, who will be seeking a second term as president, will face competition from his former ally and vice-president, Atiku Abubakar.

ALSO

READ

It is not the first time that Buhari has sought to reassure the country on his government’s commitment to organise credible elections in 2019.

Last month, following the disputed gubernatorial elections in Osun, which Buhari’s All Progressives Congress party candidate won, the president said the country’s electoral body will be independent, properly staffed and resourced.

Elections in Africa’s most populous nation have for years been marred by allegations of irregularities including vote rigging, voter intimidation and violence.