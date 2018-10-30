Human rights defenders summit holds in Paris [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
More than 150 rights campaigners from around the world gathered in Paris on Monday, warning of a spike in the number of activists being murdered for their work. Amnesty International and the International Federation for Human Rights, behind the Human Rights World Summit say at least 312 activists were murdered in 2017.
This represents a doubling in the murder rate since 2015 they said in a statement. Now human rights issues on in Africa have always dominated headlines; we take the latest from equatorial guinea where a human rights defender was recently attacked.
Go to video
Unlike Ethiopia, Eritrea stagnant on human rights: Asmara jabs Germany
01:31
South Sudan: new report of human rights abuses
Go to video
U.S. govt asked to sanction Ethiopia's ex-spy boss, Getachew Assefa
Go to video
Ethiopia police arrests lawyer over 'Addis Ababa ruler' declaration
Go to video
Zimbabwe court outlaws ban on protests by police
Go to video
Eritrea pledges to address human rights challenges