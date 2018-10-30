Human rights defenders summit holds in Paris [The Morning Call]

More than 150 rights campaigners from around the world gathered in Paris on Monday, warning of a spike in the number of activists being murdered for their work. Amnesty International and the International Federation for Human Rights, behind the Human Rights World Summit say at least 312 activists were murdered in 2017.

This represents a doubling in the murder rate since 2015 they said in a statement. Now human rights issues on in Africa have always dominated headlines; we take the latest from equatorial guinea where a human rights defender was recently attacked.