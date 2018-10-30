Family of Tunisian suicide bomber mourns her death

Relatives of Mna Guebla, the Tunisian woman who blew herself up near a busy street in central Tunis, gathered in their family home in Zorda, a small town in the Ma—hdia region

The 30-year-old suicide bomber blew herself up near police personnel, injuring 20 people.

While Tunisian authorities are still trying to determine the motive behind the attack, her family is in a state of despair and disbelief.

“I had just returned home, I was called from the police station. I was told, “Where is Mna?” I asked, “Why? What’s wrong with her? He said to me, “We heard bad news about her. I said to her, “What’s wrong with her? What bad news? Mna is home! What’s the matter? What’s the matter? her mother Dhahbyia queried.

Mna’s father, Mouhamed Guebla feels nothing for now.

“I don’t feel anything right now. For the moment it doesn’t matter to me. You know why I don’t feel anything? That’s because I know she didn’t intend to do anything like that. She prepared herself and made the trip to do it? No, no, no, no, no, no, no! If there’s anything to understand, it’s that she was trapped. She was trapped”, Guebla said.

On Monday, the Tunisian capital was hit by its first attack in nearly three years. The background or religious affiliation of the suicide bomber, who died instantly, was not known.

Twenty people, including 15 police officers, were injured in the attack, which so far has not been claimed.

