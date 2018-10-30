Welcome to Africanews

Europe is keen on Africa's prosperity- Merkel

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said the prosperity of Africa is in the interest of Europe.

Merkel addressed African leaders as they gathered in Berlin for the G20 Compact with Africa conference.

“Why is Africa so important for us? It is important because we are neighbours, if you look at the world map, and that is why it is in our interest that it goes well in the whole African continent, not only in Europe. Africa is in some aspects a very rich continent when it comes to resources, but also when it comes to what Europe lacks, and that is youth”, Merkel said.

The Berlin summit, attended by 12 leaders including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, is geared towards showcasing the continent as a stable destination for German investment.

The G20 Compact with Africa intends to promote private sector-led development as well as improve the investment environment.

Reuters

