Ethiopian Premier embarks on European tour

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Germany on Tuesday in his first official trip to Europe after visiting France the day before.

Abiy was welcomed by German chancellor Angela Merkel at Berlin’s chancellery ahead of an Africa investment meeting known as the G20 Compact with Africa conference.

The G20 Africa conference underscores the idea that development is a joint effort with obligations, commitments and contributions shared across developing countries.

Meanwhile, about 11 African heads of state are in Berlin to take stock of progress made by the “Compact with Africa” initiative launched by Germany last year.

Compact with Africa, a large-scale G20 project, is intended to boost African infrastructure and economy.

Berlin also hopes to curb migration to Europe by offering young Africans jobs in their own countries.

