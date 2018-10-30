Run-down of Ethiopia PM - Macron meeting: next stop, Berlin

Rundown of Abiy-Macron meeting

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met French president Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee palace on Monday with the two sides discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.

Three joint declarations were reached according to Reuters report.

France agreed to provide support to protect and preserve the Lalibela churches.

Macron also indicated that he will consider budgetary support to Ethiopia supplementing existing multilateral initiatives.

Plans in urban development and Ethiopian Air transport development strategy were also on the agenda.

Macron praised Abiy for his local reforms and regional peace efforts and accepted an invitation to visit Ethiopia in March 2019.

“We will be by at your side in your efforts to open policies, unification of the country, calming domestic tensions. We will be by your side in your efforts of economic transformation and liberalisation. We will be there for the regional pacification you are leading”, Macron said.

HE PM Abiy Ahmed invited President Macron to visit Ethiopia and he accepted. #France #Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/dnumZ09QaY — Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) October 29, 2018

Abiy in France, first stop of Euro tour

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday left the capital Addis Ababa for the start of his first European tour, chief of staff Fitsum Arega wrote on Twitter.

Abiy arrived in France where he is expected to meet the French president Emmanuel Macron. He is in Paris on the invitation of Macron dating back to June 2018.

“The two sides are expected to have bilateral discussions on a number of issues such as regional security, Ethiopia’s ongoing reform, trade and investment,” Arega added with photos showing Abiy and his delegation upon arrival.

Following the invitation of President Macron, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed just arrived in #Paris, #France. The two sides are expected to have bilateral discussions on a number of issues such as regional security, Ethiopia’s ongoing reform, Trade and Investment. #Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/CBNonjOdtT — Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) October 29, 2018

Abiy will head to Germany after Paris. He is also scheduled to interface with Germany’s Angela Merkel during his time in Berlin. He is likely to participate in the G20 Investment Summit with the Compact with Africa, CwA, nations of which Ethiopia is a part. The summit takes place on Tuesday October 30.

He is also expected to address Ethiopians living in Europe during his visit. Whiles his only stop in France will be Paris, over in Germany he will make stops in Berlin and in Frankfurt.

Abiy’s first diaspora tour since his appointment in April was to the United States, Abiy and his delegation made stops in Washington DC – where he met with U.S. vice-president Mike Pence.

He also met with heads of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, and the World Bank on the sidelines of his visit. He visited Los Angeles and then Minnesota to wrap up his tour.

Photo Credit: Ghideon Musa Aron, Facebook