CAR National Assembly gets new Speaker

El Hadj Laurent Ngon-Baba, is the new speaker of the National Assembly in the Central African Republic .

The president of the Development Action Party, PAD, won 112 votes out of 116 in a legislative election on Monday, beating former President, Abdou Karim Meckassoua.

The trained lawyer was the Director of Litigation at the Ministry of Water and Forests, before becoming adviser on environmental matters to late President Ange-Félix Patassé in 1996. Thereafter he became Minister of Public Service from 2001 to 2003.

Following that, Ngon-Baba worked as Minister Delegate for Foreign Affairs from 2005 to 2006 before becoming Minister in charge of the General Secretariat of the Government, then heading the Ministry of Justice Keeper of the Seals between 2009 and 2011.

The experienced politician is expected to put his expertise at the service of the people of Central African Republic.