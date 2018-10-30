Burundi: government boycotts peace talks

The Burundian government has boycotted the fifth round of the inter-Burundian dialogue to end a political crisis that erupted in 2015.

The facilitator, former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa, had postponed the commencement of the talks to Thursday, October 25, so the government could attend.

The final round of talks was scheduled to discuss organizing credible elections in the country in 2020.

“We submitted our report to the facilitator, former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa. The report is composed of three different parts, including the opposition and the government. The next step is for the facilitator to review our recommendations and analyse them before submitting the report to President Yoweri Museveni as a mediator for an inter-Burundi dialogue”.

For his part, Burundian politician, Joseph Karumba, hopes the final results in lasting peace in east-central African nation.

“What we agreed during this dialogue will help to bring real and lasting peace to our country, Burundi, we are sure that things will improve now in Burundi, people will start living in peace. I support all the recommendations that have been presented today.”

About 20 opposition leaders were in Arusha in north eastern Tanzania since Tuesday to participate in this session meant to heal the deep divisions that emerged after President Nkurunziza stood for a controversial third term in 2015.