Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Business

business

France's Macron vows to back Ethiopia's reforms

France's Macron vows to back Ethiopia's reforms

France

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to back Ethiopian Prime Minister on regional efforts and moves to strengthen the economy.

Abiy Ahmed met his French counterpart on Monday on his official visit to Europe since taking office in April.

“We will be by at your side in your efforts to open policies, unification of the country, calming domestic tensions. We will be by your side in your efforts of economic transformation and liberalisation. We will be there for the regional pacification you are leading”, Macron said.

We will be by your side in your efforts of economic transformation and liberalisation. We will be there for the regional pacification you are leading.

The two leaders discussed investment plans in cultural cooperation, urban development and Ethiopian Air transport development strategy, as well as signed three joint declarations.

Macron praised the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s raft of reforms that have turned the region’s politics on its head.

He said he welcomed Abiy’s unprecedented reforms to the country and the election of Ethiopia’s first female president Sahle-Work Zewde.

The French President will visit Ethiopia in March 2019.

Reuters

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..