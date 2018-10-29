France's Macron vows to back Ethiopia's reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to back Ethiopian Prime Minister on regional efforts and moves to strengthen the economy.

Abiy Ahmed met his French counterpart on Monday on his official visit to Europe since taking office in April.

“We will be by at your side in your efforts to open policies, unification of the country, calming domestic tensions. We will be by your side in your efforts of economic transformation and liberalisation. We will be there for the regional pacification you are leading”, Macron said.

We will be by your side in your efforts of economic transformation and liberalisation. We will be there for the regional pacification you are leading.

The two leaders discussed investment plans in cultural cooperation, urban development and Ethiopian Air transport development strategy, as well as signed three joint declarations.

Macron praised the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s raft of reforms that have turned the region’s politics on its head.

He said he welcomed Abiy’s unprecedented reforms to the country and the election of Ethiopia’s first female president Sahle-Work Zewde.

The French President will visit Ethiopia in March 2019.

Ethiopia PM arrives in France, first stop of Euro tour | Africanews https://t.co/veVXzUGuwW — gemechu geleta (@gemechu3) 29 octobre 2018

Reuters