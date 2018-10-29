Senegal commemorates 'Grand Magal of Touba' [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Senegal on Sunday commemorated what’s called the Grand Magal of Touba- the annual religious pilgrimage of the Senegalese Mouride Brotherhood, one of the four tariqa (Islamic Sufi orders) of Senegal.
The pilgrimage dates back to 1928.
