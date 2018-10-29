Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Senegal commemorates 'Grand Magal of Touba' [The Morning Call]

Senegal commemorates 'Grand Magal of Touba' [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Senegal on Sunday commemorated what’s called the Grand Magal of Touba- the annual religious pilgrimage of the Senegalese Mouride Brotherhood, one of the four tariqa (Islamic Sufi orders) of Senegal.

The pilgrimage dates back to 1928.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..