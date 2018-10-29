Gabon govt warns against fake news, president still hospitalized

The Gabonese government on Sunday clarified that President Ali Bongo Ondimba was recuperating in a Riyadh hospital after he was admitted mid last week.

A spokesperson, Ike Ngouoni Aila Oyouomi, in a clip posted on the government’s Twitter handle said the president remained in hospital on the advice of doctors.

He reiterated that Bongo, 59, had been hospitalized due to stress and fatigue arising from his international and local engagements in the past months. The earlier report said his hospitalization was due to “mild fatigue.”

“Following their diagnosis, the doctors prescribed a medical leave for the president. The president is getting better and is recuperating at the King Faisal hospital in Riyadh along with his family and other allies,” the spokesperson added.

Bongo was in Saudi Arabia to attend an investment summit last week but failed to show up after he was admitted for fatigue.

The message also tasked Gabonese to stay alert over fake news reports surrounding the president’s health. Reports had been circulating on social media alleging that the president had died.

Then minister Bongo was took over the reins in the oil-rich central African nation in 2009 following the death of his father Omar Bongo who had been president for over four decades.

Ali won hotly contested polls in 2016 to secure his second-term in charge. The main opponent and former colleague minister, Jean Ping, unsuccessfully contested the results.

Ping, a former African Union chief, insists he was the constitutionally elected president.