Funding a girl's dream [This is Culture TMC]

You might have seen the headline about a girl “who married herself.”
The lady’s name is Lulu Jemimah who grabbed international headlines when she made a mock wedding “ to deter pressure from her parents” who had been asking when she would get married.
But this was not Lulu’s major preoccupation. Her first priority is to finish her studies at the Oxford University in the UK. However this has not been easy for her because she cannot afford the tuition fees.
You can find all the details on her GoFundMe blog.READ MORE: This is Lulu’s love story
If you're interested to keep Lulu's dream alive, you can contribute in her GoFundMe account.
£7,200 ?? https://t.co/7QQuX7qUVU— Lulu Jemimah (@lulujemimah) October 27, 2018
Linnete Bahati speaks to Lulu Jemimah who explains why she decided to make the move.
