Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Funding a girl's dream [This is Culture TMC]

Funding a girl's dream [This is Culture TMC]

The Morning Call

You might have seen the headline about a girl “who married herself.”

The lady’s name is Lulu Jemimah who grabbed international headlines when she made a mock wedding “ to deter pressure from her parents” who had been asking when she would get married.

But this was not Lulu’s major preoccupation. Her first priority is to finish her studies at the Oxford University in the UK. However this has not been easy for her because she cannot afford the tuition fees.

You can find all the details on her GoFundMe blog.

READ MORE: This is Lulu’s love story

If you’re interested to keep Lulu’s dream alive, you can contribute in her GoFundMe account.

Donate: This is Lulu’s love story

Linnete Bahati speaks to Lulu Jemimah who explains why she decided to make the move.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..