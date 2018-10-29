Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Ethiopia PM starts European tour: heads to Germany, France

Ethiopia PM starts European tour: heads to Germany, France
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday left the capital Addis Ababa for the start of his first European tour, chief of staff Fitsum Arega wrote on Twitter.

Abiy will be in two countries over the period of his visit – Germany and France. He will meet respective leaders of the two nations, Germany’s Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron of France.

He is also expected to address Ethiopians living in Europe during his visit. Whiles his only stop in France will be Paris, over in Germany he will make stops in Berlin and in Frankfurt.

Abiy’s first diaspora tour since his appointment in April was to the United States, Abiy and his delegation made stops in Washington DC – where he met with U.S. vice-president Mike Pence.

He also met with heads of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, and the World Bank on the sidelines of his visit. He visited Los Angeles and then Minnesota to wrap up his tour.

Photo Credit: Ghideon Musa Aron, Facebook

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..