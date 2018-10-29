Ethiopia PM starts European tour: heads to Germany, France

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday left the capital Addis Ababa for the start of his first European tour, chief of staff Fitsum Arega wrote on Twitter.

Abiy will be in two countries over the period of his visit – Germany and France. He will meet respective leaders of the two nations, Germany’s Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron of France.

He is also expected to address Ethiopians living in Europe during his visit. Whiles his only stop in France will be Paris, over in Germany he will make stops in Berlin and in Frankfurt.

Abiy’s first diaspora tour since his appointment in April was to the United States, Abiy and his delegation made stops in Washington DC – where he met with U.S. vice-president Mike Pence.

He also met with heads of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, and the World Bank on the sidelines of his visit. He visited Los Angeles and then Minnesota to wrap up his tour.

Photo Credit: Ghideon Musa Aron, Facebook