Egypt renovates 14th century mosque

In Egypt’s capital city Cairo, archaeologists are renovating a 14th century mosque that stands in the middle of a cluster of residential buildings.

The Minister of Antiquities stated that the restoration of Amir al-Maridany Mosque in El-Darb el-Ahmar district in Cairo faced several problems due to groundwater and sewage.

The restoration involves the mosque’s eastern wing and is expected to be completed at the end of 2020.

“Islamic antiquities are located in the middle of residential buildings. This is both an advantage and a disadvantage. The advantage is that we have an opportunity to create activities (for residents) where they can benefit from the close proximity to the artefact, from tourism and we can develop crafts in the area,” Minister of Antiquities, Khaled al-Anany said.

“But the drawback is that if these buildings do not have proper infrastructure, especially sewage piping, when sewage comes in contact with an artefact, it is the most dangerous thing that can harm any artefact.”

Cairo has a wealth of historic buildings of architectural interest, from the ancient era of the pharaohs through the flowering of Islamic civilization.