Bangkok: Leicester city fans pay tribute to late Chairman

British and Thai fans have paid tribute to Leicester City soccer club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in Bangkok on Monday.

It follows the Thai tycoon’s death in a helicopter crash.

“I feel frightened because I am a soccer fan. The team won and he (Vichai) held a picture of the late king in the stadium, it proved that Thais can do it”, said Thai Leicester city fan, Panupong Sribunpong.

“It is a sad day for us for our city in Leicester. It is a sad day for King Power. It is a sad day for Vichai’s family. I don’t have any words to say about it right now. I am struggling to comes to terms with this. I’m just shocked and saddened by it”, said British Leicester city fan, Kevin Vickies.

Srivaddhanaprabha died along with four others when his helicopter crashed and exploded outside the club’s King Power Stadium on Saturday after a Premier League match against West Ham United.

The father of four and founder of duty-free King Power International was a huge favourite with the club’s fans.

Fans laid flowers and soccer shirts outside King Power headquarters in Bangkok.

Reuters