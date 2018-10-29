Algeria's Abdelaziz Bouteflika to seek fifth term [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Algeria’s president Abdelaziz Bouteflika will contest for re-election next year. The 81-year-old president who has been in power since 1999 and last addressed his nation six years ago, will be running for a fifth consecutive term in April.
Making the announcement on Sunday, National Liberation Front (FLN) chief, Djamel Ould Abbes said Bouteflika’s candidacy has been demanded by all the FLN cadres and activists across the country.
