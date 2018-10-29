Welcome to Africanews

Algeria's Abdelaziz Bouteflika to seek fifth term [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Algeria’s president Abdelaziz Bouteflika will contest for re-election next year. The 81-year-old president who has been in power since 1999 and last addressed his nation six years ago, will be running for a fifth consecutive term in April.

Making the announcement on Sunday, National Liberation Front (FLN) chief, Djamel Ould Abbes said Bouteflika’s candidacy has been demanded by all the FLN cadres and activists across the country.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

