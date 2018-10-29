Welcome to Africanews

Africa not creating enough jobs for population - Ibrahim Index of African Governance

African nations are falling short in providing jobs for their growing populations. This is according to the latest study by the Mo Ibrahim foundation.

The report on the Ibrahim Index of African Governance released on Monday raised an alarm for a continent where the sub-Saharan population is projected to double by 2050.

Despite a 40 per cent surge in the region’s gross domestic product over the past decade, the continent’s average score for sustainable economic opportunity has increased just a fraction of 1 per cent.

Strong economic growth doesn’t necessarily lead to more opportunities, the new report says.

As a result, experts warn of coming turbulence as about 60 per cent of Africa’s population is under age 25.

According to the latest findings, Africa has a huge challenge ahead and its leaders need to speed up job creation to sustain progress and stave off deterioration

