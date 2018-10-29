Africa braces as Al Ahly Vs Espérance final nears [Football Planet]

On Football Planet this week, we are talking about the finals of the African club cups. Al Ahly prepare to take on Espérance of Tunisia in the Champions League final as Raja Casablanca prep for As Vita Club de Kinshasa in the CAF Cup.

We also talk about Mauritania. The north African country is on the verge of making history by qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the very first time. We talk to the Mauritania football federation’s head of communication, Brahim Sow Deïna who tells us if Madagascar did it, the Mourabitounes too can.

Also on the program, the vicious Liverpool duo of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah reached yet another milestone over the weekend. These and more stories on Football Planet.