Zimbabwe: MDC finally holds 19th anniversary rally as Chamisa vows push for presidency

Nelson Chamisa, Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader has vowed to continue his push for the presidency after a disputed July polls which he lost to President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa addressed thousands of supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance on Saturday to mark its 19th anniversary.

“I am not interested in working with Mnangagwa in the GNU. How can I work with someone who has lost an election? Mnangagwa must lead the opposition now so that I can take the position that is mine to lead this country”, Chamisa said.

Chamisa, 40 said the economic crisis facing the Southern African nation is as a result of failed politics and called for political dialogue to form a transitional government.

Police had earlier banned the anniversary rally due to the cholera outbreak that killed at least 50 people. This week, it gave the green light.

Thousands of MDC supporters clad in their red party colors sang and danced to celebrate the party’s 19th anniversary.

Chamisa lit a ‘democratic flame’ and released 19 doves calling for ‘peace in Zimbabwe’ as part of the party’s anniversary celebrations. He vowed to organize protests to contest Mnangagwa’s presidency.

“We are planning the day or days we will not do violence so that there will be no violence but there is peace,“he said without giving more details.

Party supporters and senior officials addressed Chamisa as the “real president of Zimbabwe.”

Chairperson of the MDC, Morgen Komichi, introduced Chamisa to speak to the podium saying “let me call the president of the republic of Zimbabwe to address you” which was received by wild applause from the supporters.

Chamisa dismissed a commission of inquiry led by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe appointed by Mnangagwa to investigate the death of six people after soldiers opened fire on protesters who accused officials of delaying election results.

In recent weeks, Zimbabwe has been facing foreign currency shortages sparking the worst economic crisis with supplies of fuel, food and pharmaceuticals drying up.

