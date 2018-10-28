World producers target China's first import expo as a great opportunity

Participants from around the world including officials and company leaders have expressed their willingness to take part in the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), which they view as a great opportunity for seeking business development.

Scheduled for November 5 to 10, the exhibition will be held in nine exhibition halls at Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center.

“I think we are preparing for this new exhibition with great care particularly as the premier brand of the Volkswagen group. We are looking forward to it. We are going to present our full range of our most exciting premium cars we have in the Audi range, our first electric SUV from Audi at this new exhibition,” said Thomas Owsianski, president, Audi China.

South Africa Minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies said they are also well prepared to tap the Chinese market through the CIIE.

Davies, who will lead the South Africa delegation himself to the expo, said he would be focusing on promoting the country’s key growth sectors, particularly the production of wines.

“We will be focusing in the China International Import Expo on agriculture and agro-processing products, but other value added products as well. I think that what we are hoping to do is that since this is an event that is going to bring together, my information tells me, thousands of procurers mainly from China but also from other parts of the world,” he added.

The Indonesian Trade Ministry hailed this event an appropriate platform for local businesses to promote their products abroad.

“As part of export, opportunities like this is very important for us. China is making its first import expo targeted really for exporters from other countries who wants to export to China. So this is where we stand and we want to take this opportunity,” said Shinta Kamdani, deputy director of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce.

Many Brazilian enterprises will seize the golden opportunity to grab a share in the vast market, with a delegation of more than 90 companies to participate in the expo, including JBS, one of the world’s meat processing giants.