Thousands pray against 'civil war' in South Africa

Thousands of people gathered on Saturday for a prayer rally in Pretoria, South Africa.

They came from all corners of the country, even as far as Namibia and made the trek to Rhino Park airfield, the venue for the rally. They sang praises and rejoiced. Others prayed for South Africa’s leaders and against corruption.

“If we believe the bible standards is the right way to live, why is the Christian party not in power in South Africa? Evil is what happens when good people sit and do nothing”, Matshidiso Nkabinde, a nurse.

The event was convened by a famous evangelist, Angus Buchan who urged ‘equal opportunities for all South Africans’.

“This is the beginning, I believe, of the start a new nation”, said Buchan as he preached from a giant stage to applause from his followers.

Before the rally, Buchan had said that South Africa was ‘poised at a dangerous edge’ and that there ‘much unrest’, according to the The Citizen.

He said he would pray against racism, hatred, greed and corruption and ask for a godly government, equality, opportunity, and employment.

Organisers had hoped to attract 5 million people. In March, Buchan organised a crusade to ‘pray for rain’ in Cape Town.

A proposal by the South African government to expropriate land from mostly white owners without compensation has sharply divided the country, now battling a recession and gun violence.