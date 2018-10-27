Former S. African president F.W. de Klerk hopitalised for lung condition

South Africa
Former South African president and Nobel Peace Prize winner FW de Klerk has been hospitalised for a lung condition but is recovering and is expected to be discharged next week, his foundation said on Saturday.
De Klerk, 82, his country’s most recent white president, became Nobel laureate jointly with his successor, Nelson Mandela, in 1993 for overseeing its transition from apartheid rule.
Fomer Pres of SA F W de Klerk is hosipitalised. Please people pray for the right thing. pic.twitter.com/8p6I2TN704— Biza Biza (@BizaBiza7) October 27, 2018
He underwent a successful procedure this morning and it is expected that he will be discharged from hospital some time next week.
He was admitted to a Cape Town hospital on Friday with pneumothorax, “an abnormal collection of air in the pleural space between the lung and the chest wall,” his foundation said in a statement.
Pneumothorax is normally associated with a collapsed lung, but the foundation did not specify if that was the case.
“He underwent a successful procedure this morning and it is expected that he will be discharged from hospital some time next week,” it said.
REUTERS
Go to video
South Africa's top supermarket to reward recyclable bag reuse
Go to video
Ethiopian migrants die in Tanzania waters en route to South Africa
Go to video
'I will testify, but now now': Ajay Gupta on S. Africa's state-capture inquiry
01:39
South Africa's army chief says budget cuts hampering peacekeeping missions
Go to video
Cameroon opposition candidate says October 7 election was 'apartheid'
Go to video
South Africa's EFF rejects complicity in collapse of black bank