TheKaBernzWedding: Ugandan 'couple' wed to raise university tuition

Two unconventional weddings celebrated over the last one month have sparked a debate in Uganda over the pressure facing young women to get hitched.

The #KaBernzWedding, which is happening today, is trending on Ugandan social media, following the decision by the ‘couple’ to use their wedding party to fundraise for another Ugandan bride, Jemimah Lulu.

Lulu made international headlines last month, when she reportedly married herself in a mock wedding.

The 32-year-old explained that she conducted the wedding ‘to deter pressure from her parents’, while at the same time bring attention to her crowdfunding campaign to raise university tuition.

Lulu inspires another wedding

Siima Sabiti, a celebrated media personality in Uganda, explained how Lulu’s relatable story influenced a random conversation with her friend Bernard Mukasa into the massive wedding being celebrated today.

‘‘My husband-to-be @mkbernz and I were having a random conversation on Twitter about marrying each other to get our families off our backs,’‘ Siima explained in a Twitter thread.

The wedding has attracted several coroporate sponsors, and guests will pay to help raise money for Lulu’s education.

Lulu needs to raise $12,000 to do a masters degree in creative writing at Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

Social media buzz

Friends of the couple and sympathisers with Lulu’s cause have taken to social media to share their admiration and support for the unique concept of the wedding.

The conversations have also reignited the debate on why young women pursuing careers or education in the professional are constantly under pressure to get married at the expanse of their dreams.

Generously, all proceeds will go toward my UniofOxford tuition fees.



